‘Child abuse’: Dr. Ben Carson has term for pushing transgender ideology on young children

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

Dr. Ben Carson, a retired pediatric neurosurgeon, described the pushing of left-wing transgender ideology upon children as “child abuse” on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Democrats and the broader left regularly frame human sexual dimorphism as an arbitrary social construct.

Marlow recalled Thursday’s confirmation hearing for Dr. Rachel Levine, a man who describes himself as a woman.

“We’re being told it’s scientific to allow children to change their genders, either with treatments or with surgeries,” Marlow said. “This is not science. It’s so far beyond it, but give me your sense of someone who’s lived his life as a scientific person.”

More

See All Breaking News