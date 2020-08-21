Chicago mayor bans protesters . . . on the block where she lives

BREAKING . . .

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot banned protestors, but only on the block where she lives, citing safety concerns for her family and her due to “daily” threats, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Lightfoot claimed that her particular need for heightened security is special, not because of her office, but because of the numerous threats she receives on a daily basis against her wife, her home and her. She failed to elaborate any further on the exact number or nature of the threats.

