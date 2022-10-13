Chase Bank cancels Kanye but demonstrated tolerance for Epstein

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2022

JPMorgan Chase bank is dropping Kanye West as a client, giving the rapper until November to find a new entity to hold his multibillion-dollar Yeezy brand.

West was booted by JPMorgan Chase, which is heavily into the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) movement, after his appearances on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, and alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens debuting “White Lives Matter” apparel during Paris fashion week in France.

The same bank kept pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on as a client for five years after his 2008 conviction on sex crimes “despite internal warnings,” The New York Times reported in August 2019.

JPMorgan Chase demonstrated tolerance for Epstein because, as the Times report noted, “Epstein played a lucrative role recruiting new customers to JPMorgan’s private-banking division, which caters to ultrawealthy people and families, the six employees said. That made him an especially coveted client.”

Several celebrities and leftist media outlets are contending that West was dropped by JPMorgan Chase over alleged anti-semitic comments. Variety reported that, in a since-deleted tweet, West claimed that he couldn’t be anti-Semitic and said he had been “toyed with” by the “Jewish people.”

West also recently declared: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam.”

Owens revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that the bank sent West an official letter of termination “with no official reason given.”

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

