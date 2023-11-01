CEO Tim Cook, Tsinghua University and Apple’s ‘symbiotic’ bond with China

FPI / November 1, 2023

Tech behemoth Apple is known for altering its policies to avoid running afoul of censors in communist China.

What are the implications?

Apple has censored products and apps in Hong Kong and Taiwan that were opposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Some of Apple’s iCloud data is parked on servers in China that could provide the communist government with access to Apple users’ emails and text messages.

Apple also reportedly lobbied Congress to limit elements of the 2021 Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that bans the import of products made with prison labor from Xinjiang in western China.

Apple also recently said it was canceling the comedy show hosted by liberal comedian Jon Stewart over fears he would upset China, a major market and manufacturer for Apple products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said in the past that Apple enjoys a “symbiotic” relationship with China.

But critics say Cook’s ties to the communist country run even deeper. …

