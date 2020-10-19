Censoring science: Twitter removes Scott Atlas tweet questioning effectiveness of masks

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2020

Dr. Scott Atlas, the top White House adviser on the coronavirus, recently posted a tweet questioning the effectiveness of face masks in stopping the spread of the virus.

Atlas cited examples of areas where he said “cases exploded” even with mask mandates including Los Angeles, Miami, Hawaii, Alabama, France, Philippines, United Kingdom, Spain and Israel.

Twitter’s censors removed the post by Atlas, saying it was “in violation of our COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy” that “prohibits sharing false or misleading content related to COVID-19 which could lead to harm.”

Atlas supports a full reopening of the economy and has discussed the possibility of allowing natural immunities to control the virus.

Atlas has also accused Big Tech of “censoring science.”

“It’s a disaster,” Atlas said. “We’ve already seen the near obstruction of journalism. When you start censoring science you are removing fact, removing the basic way that we decide what is truth and what is not. This has been done I think historically in various countries and you know, we are sort of teetering on the edge of what is done in third world countries — the countries we used to be proudly distinguished from.”

As for the effectiveness of face masks, Jim Meehan, a surgeon who has performed over 10,000 medical procedures, wrote:

“Since the beginning of the pandemic I’ve read hundreds of studies on the science of medical masks. Based on extensive review and analysis, there is no question in my mind that healthy people should not be wearing surgical or cloth masks. Nor should we be recommending universal masking of all members of the population. That recommendation is not supported by the highest level of scientific evidence.”

But what about the argument that if masks don’t work, then why do surgeons wear them?

“The premise that surgeons wearing masks serves as evidence that ‘masks must work to prevent viral transmission’ is a logical fallacy that I would classify as an argument of false equivalence, or comparing ‘apples to oranges,’ ” Meehan wrote. “Although surgeons do wear masks to prevent their respiratory droplets from contaminating the surgical field and the exposed internal tissues of our surgical patients, that is about as far as the analogy extends.”

Meehan added: “If a surgeon were sick, especially with a viral infection, they would not perform surgery as they know the virus would NOT be stopped by their surgical mask.”

Meehan went on to say: “The Covid-19 pandemic is about viral transmission. Surgical and cloth masks do nothing to prevent viral transmission. We should all realize by now that face masks have never been shown to prevent or protect against viral transmission. Which is exactly why they have never been recommended for use during the seasonal flu outbreak, epidemics, or previous pandemics.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media