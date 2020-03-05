Cenk Uygur comes unhinged over Super Tuesday losses; heads Google program to train journalists

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2020

The leftist host of a progressive YouTube show that has more than 4.5 million subscribers is livid that the Democratic Party establishment rallied behind Joe Biden and against Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday.

Cenk Uygur, host of “The Young Turks”, railed against “senile” Joe Biden, declaring progressives are in “absolute, dig-in warfare against the establishment.”

Uygur noted that he and other supporters of Sanders thought the Democratic presidential primary would be over with Sanders triumphing on Super Tuesday. But now their candidate, the self-declared socialist senator, is in a virtual tie with the former vice president.

“If you wanna go to war, we’ll go to war,” Uygur said. “We cannot let Biden win. This is not just progressives versus establishment. Guys, I need you to understand this: Biden is not gonna beat Trump. Biden is either near senile or actually senile. Watch any of the tapes.”

Uygur himself, The Daily Caller noted, was on a congressional ballot in California. He came in fourth with about 5 percent of the vote in an election to replace Democratic Rep. Katie Hill after she resigned in 2019 amid a sex scandal.

Ugyur said that along with Biden being “senile,” he “lies nonstop. He’s going to get caught!”

The leftist TV host noted the media “are covering” for Biden, “but they’re not going to be able to cover for him when the Republicans come for him, when Trump comes for him. He’s not going to beat Trump.”

Uygur continued: “Now, here we go, the establishment candidate that is far worse, with his mental faculties under question, his record worse than Hillary Clinton’s. He lies a thousand times more than Hillary Clinton. And you’re going to run that guy against Trump and maybe lose our democracy? Hell no. Hell no.”

The Young Turks host also accused the Democratic Party’s establishment of lying about Sanders to knock him out of the race.

Referring to the widespread criticism of Sanders for touting Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s re-education camps as a “literacy program,” Ugyur complained that former President Barack Obama said the “same exact thing” and suffered no harm.

“Everyone on TV is lying,” Uygur said, “like, ‘Oh my God, what an outrageous thing that Bernie Sanders said!’ Obama said the same thing! ‘No, don’t cover it! Don’t cover!’ ”

Despite the Super Tuesday setback for Sanders, Uygur still predicted the socialist candidate would win the Democratic nomination.

“Biden is not capable of winning this, and we’re not going to do any brokered convention where they give it to someone [who got fewer votes],” he declared. “Bernie Sanders is going to be the nominee. I’m telling you right now.”

The Daily Caller noted that the Young Turks outlet is getting “a six-figure payday” to create a YouTube course to teach users how to do local journalism.

The TYT Academy features 5-10 minute episodes starring different personalities the leftist YouTube channel, with Uygur hosting the introductory episode. TYT Managing Editor Jonathan Larsen, who previously worked at Al Jazeera America, also hosted an episode.

The project’s creator, TYT’s Steven Oh, claimed that the program is “not interested in cranking out journalists who share our political viewpoint whatsoever.”

The project, called TYT Academy, is part of YouTube’s pledge to spend $25 million on “news efforts,” which itself is part of Google’s $300 million investment in news publishers, according to Axios.

Facebook has funded a similar class for users to identify “deepfake” videos on the Internet. Unlike YouTube, however, Facebook “went to Reuters to create the course, an organization widely considered non-partisan,” the Daily Caller noted.

