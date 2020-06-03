Celebrities sign letter to defund police

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2020

Wealthy celebrities who can afford to live in the most secure areas and hire their own private security have signed a letter calling for defunding police departments which are tasked with keeping safe those in society who are most vulnerable to criminals.

Singers John Legend and Lizzo, actresses Natalie Portman and Taraji P. Henson, and soccer player Megan Rapinoe were among the one percenters to sign a letter calling for the defunding of all police departments in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Others who singed the letter included Common, Jane Fonda, America Ferrera, Brie Larson, and ACLU executive director Anthony Romero.

The open letter claims that, in 2017, $194 billion was spent on the police by America’s various governments even as police have “continued profiling, harassment, terror and killing of Black communities.”

The letter, reportedly authored by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, calls for local governments to decrease spending on police departments and reallocate money towards education and health care.

“Where could that money go?” the letter asks. “It could go towards building healthy communities, to the health of our elders and children, to neighborhood infrastructure, to education, to childcare, to support a vibrant Black future. The possibilities are endless.”

Last week, a group of celebrities declared they would be donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organizing cash bail payments for Minneapolis rioters.

Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and Cynthia Nixon were among those donating to the cause.

The Federalist’s Tristan Justice called it an act of “virtueless virtue signaling.”

“While these brave Hollywood celebrities might try to justify their donations made to violent protestors as taking a bold stand against racism from the comfort of their multi-million dollar mansions,” what they were actually encouraging in the name of social justice was the “wide-spread destruction of minority-owned businesses,” Justice wrote.

