CDC committee votes unanimously to add Covid jab to childhood vaccination list

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 20, 2022

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 15-0 on Thursday to recommend Covid-19 shots from Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax be added to the 2023 childhood and adult vaccination schedules.

Children 6 months and older, as well as adults, should get the Covid jab and boosters when they are eligible for it, the committee said in its unanimous vote.

The decision to officially add the Covid shots to the schedule now goes to the CDC. The agency is expected to sign off on the recommendation.

States and local jurisdictions make their own rules about which vaccines are required for school attendance, but critics of the CDC committee’s move have noted that many states faithfully follow CDC guidance.

“All states require vaccination in order to attend public school. Many tie their list to the CDC list or a subset thereof. So getting on the list is a key step to being mandated in many states,” said Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation. “That’s why they’ve targeted the kids with a vaccine that they don’t need.”

One state that does not intend to follow the guidance is Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed: “As long as I am governor, in Florida there will not be a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools.”

