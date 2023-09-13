Captured: K-9 helps nab escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante who had evaded authorities for 14 days

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 13, 2023

The two-week long manhunt for escaped murderer and illegal alien Danelo Cavalcante came to an end on Wednesday morning when police surrounded the fugitive near South Coventry Township, Pennsylvania and a K-9 tracked him down as he tried to get away.

According to police, about 25 officers were able to surprise Cavalcante as they surrounded him around 8 a.m. But Cavalcante tried to escape again by crawling through the tall grass toting a rifle he had stolen on Monday.

Officials then released a police dog to capture the killer, who was bitten and treated for the injury at the scene, police said.

The Brazilian, who is in the U.S. illegally, was arrested in a wooded area near South Coventry Township, inside the updated perimeter set up by police this week. He had reportedly been hiding with the rifle when he was found under a pile of logs.

Cavalcante, 34, was serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. He escaped from the Chester County Prison, 30 miles west of Philadelphia, on Aug. 31 by crab-walking up a wall, authorities said.

Residents in the search area in southeastern Pennsylvania were on edge as the fugitive hid in the woods, broke into suburban homes for food, changed his appearance, and fled under gunfire with a rifle stolen from a garage.

Authorities used thermal imaging from an aircraft to pinpoint a possible location and then used ground forces to capture Cavalcante, State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said on Wednesday.

The illegal alien is also wanted in a 2017 homicide case in his native country of Brazil. He managed to slip past authorities and flee the country after he allegedly killed a student at a food truck stand.

Meanwhile, legacy media continued to ignore or attempt to hide Cavalcante’s immigration status.

Only Fox News and USA Today, towards the bottom of their stories, mentioned it.

Fox News got around to it in paragraph 15: “He was allegedly in the U.S. illegally” [This from a network whose owners are pro-open border but whose programming appears to be agit-prop to retain conservative audience share with its constant coverage of out-of-control illegal border intrusions.]

USA Today got it it in paragraph 16: “Cavalcante illegally immigrated to the U.S. and found himself in Pennsylvania because he had family and friends there.”

The Associated Press, CNN, NBC, and ABC did not find it newsworthy to mention that Calvalcante is in the U.S. illegally.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec noted on social media: “Little Joshie ‘Norfolk Controlled Burn’ Shapiro getting up now taking credit for the Danelo Cavalcante capture like he did anything. Why didn’t YOUR ADMINISTRATION turn this murderous illegal over to DHS for deportation, Joshie?

“Border Patrol caught Danelo Cavalcante and Josh Shapiro won’t even thank them bc to do so would be to admit he was an illegal alien. 1 down, 13 million to go.”

