Capitulation in Vienna: New Iran deal called disastrous for U.S. security

The Biden administration is on the verge of agreeing to a revived nuclear deal with Iran that would be disastrous for U.S. national security, officials and analysts are saying.

Team Biden, led by chief negotiator Robert Malley, has said it will lift sanctions on some of Iran’s worst terrorists and torturers and on a number of leading officials who have developed Iran’s weapons of mass destruction infrastructure.

As for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was designated a terrorist organization under the Trump administration, Team Biden has pledged to lift sanctions on the group and remove the terror designation if Iran signs onto the nuclear deal.

Additionally, the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program will expire six years sooner than under the terms of the old deal.

“Multiple career officials view these capitulations as so detrimental to U.S. national security that they contacted me requesting that I rapidly share details of these concessions with Congress and the public,” Gabriel Noronha wrote in a March 7 analysis for Tablet Magazine.

As soon as the deal is finalized, the Biden administration intends to end sanctions under Executive Order (E.O.) 13876, known as the Supreme Leader’s Office E.O. This would lift sanctions on nearly all of the 112 people and entities sanctioned under that authority, even if they were sanctioned under other legal authorities as well.

“Malley and his Russian go-betweens in Vienna have agreed that these people should now be free to roam around the world despite their murderous pasts, unshackled from any restraints on their financing, and plotting new terror attacks,” Noronha wrote.

Noronha, who served for two years in Trump era Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Iran Action Group, said he “knew that this development was tantamount to a public cry for an intervention. Such resignations—not of conservative dissenters, but of career staff and President Joe Biden’s own political appointees—should have been cause for Biden or Secretary Antony Blinken to recall Malley and investigate. Their failure to do so is a sign either of a troubling lack of attention to the talks, or else the possibility that Malley — who served in the same capacity under President Barack Obama when the first Iran deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was originally negotiated and signed — has been given a free hand to negotiate whatever he wants, as long as he gets Iran to sign.”

