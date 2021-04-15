Cancer patient arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol protest, denied bail, catches Covid in jail

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2021

Christopher Worrell, a cancer patient who has been detained since March 12 for firing pepper spray during the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, contracted Covid-19 in jail, his attorney said.

The attorney for Worrell has filed an emergency motion with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to seek the release of his client.

Worrell said he fired the pepper spray at people who he believed to be Antifa that were targeting police. He never entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Since March 12, Worrell has been shipped around from Florida, to Oklahoma, to Virginia, and currently Washington, D.C.

“He has been subjected to horrific conditions including a lack of water for sometimes up to seven hours and contracted Covid on top of his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer,” Gateway Pundit noted in an April 15 report. “The proud patriotic American is now severely at risk of dying from Covid or metastasizing cancer advancing while being denied bail.”

In videos he recorded on the scene on Jan. 6, Worrell “can repeatedly be heard calling for peace,” the report notes.

“During the chaos, Worrell saw people that he believed to be Antifa pushing towards the police. He maintains that he discharged his pepper spray towards the people he believed to be leftist agitators, to protect the officers,” the report says. “The government claims that he was trying to spray the police, but have not offered any evidence to back this up.”

While not identifying any victim who was harmed by the pepper spray, the government did conceded that it “do[es] not currently know with certainty the target at which Worrell was spraying.”

On April 6, Worrell’s lawyers expressed their concern about his treatment. Chief Judge Beryl Howell argued that Worrell’s concerns about Covid are “disingenuous” because there were no photos submitted of him wearing a mask.

In an emergency filing on Thursday, Worrell’s lawyer John Pierce argued that the Fifth Amendment protects the right of pretrial detainees to receive adequate medical care and to be free from pre-conviction punishment.

Pierce also noted that the government claims that they are holding Worrell to make sure there is a trial and he doesn’t flee — but if he dies, there will be no trial. The filing says that the prosecution’s position boils down to “we want him in custody, dead or alive.”

