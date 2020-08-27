Canadian NHL player ‘sucker punched’ after saying he would vote for Trump if he could

by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2020

A Canadian player for the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks said he was “sucker punched” during a recent game after commenting that, if he were a U.S. citizen, he would vote for President Donald Trump.

Logan Couture, the Sharks’ team captain, tweeted Wednesday that he was attacked during a game in Toronto for talking about voting “for the Republican Party.”

“I spent last night in Toronto, Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong.”

As a native of Canada, Couture can’t vote in the election in November. When pressed by someone over his tweet, Couture responded that it was after he mentioned his dad was “a police officer” and if he could he would “vote Republican.”

“Craziest part is I don’t vote,” he added in a second post. “I mentioned my father being a former police officer. I really don’t believe this is the world we live in.”

Couture concluded his tweets by responding to another post which said it was a “sensitive time” to talk politics.

“And I’ve learned that,” Couture wrote. “I’ll never talk politics in public again. Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens. Even crazier, people are okay with it.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media