British press goes there: President’s son may be guilty of human trafficking

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2022

Documents, texts, videos and photos obtained by Britain’s Daily Mail news outlet show that Hunter Biden helped transport prostitutes from Boston to New York for sex with him, a potential federal offense.

The documents also show Hunter Biden spent $30,000 on escorts in a five-month period, including writing checks to hookers soon after receiving thousands of dollars from his father Joe Biden, the Daily Mail noted in a July 12 report.

Texts from Hunter Biden’s iPhone also show him handwriting checks disguised as medical services to escorts from a website which offers a “girlfriend experience” with prostitutes as young as 20.

Documents from his laptop show Hunter Biden asking which girls were available for “fun” on Dec. 11, 2018 when he stayed in a $700-per-night suite at the Roxy hotel in New York’s Tribeca area. He then booked Amtrak train tickets to transport three prostitutes from Boston to New York.

Title 18, Section 2421 of the US Code, also known as the Mann Act, says: “Whoever knowingly transports any individual in interstate or foreign commerce, or in any Territory or Possession of the United States, with intent that such individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.”

Former New Jersey prosecutor Mitchell Epner, an expert in sex trafficking and prostitution cases, told DailyMail.com that Hunter Biden’s hiring of prostitutes from Massachusetts to New York “might be a Mann Act violation,” but that prosecutors rarely brought a case over such alleged crimes unless it was combined with other charges.

“Simple interstate travel for purposes of prostitution, absent coercion or underage victims, would rarely be something that federal prosecutors, as a matter of discretion, would decide to prosecute,” said Epner, now an attorney at Rottenberg Lipman Rich. “For example in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial they did bring Mann Act charges but that was in conjunction with sex trafficking charges.”

Hunter Biden also wrote checks to a Ukrainian woman whose transactions were red-flagged by banks for suspicious activity (SAR), documents reveal.

The SAR, leaked to the anti-corruption nonprofit Marco Polo and obtained by DailyMail.com, says “student” Anna Dekhtiar from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, received $274,873 between November 2018 and March 2019 with “no clear, legitimate economic purpose.”

The SAR said the money was received from eight senders including Hunter Biden’s company Owasco, P.C.

Two of the women listed as depositing the large sums in Dekhtiar’s account are also in text messages on Hunter’s laptop, and appear to be hookers he hired.

“The material has been in the FBI’s hands since December 2019, raising the prospect that its investigation into Hunter could lead to charges over his dealings with prostitutes,” the Daily Mail noted.

The Daily Mail noted that Hunter Biden falsely wrote on some of the checks that they were for “Blue Water Wellness”, the name of a rehab therapy center he used. The center has nothing to do with his dealings with prostitutes.

Hunter Biden’s spending on escorts totaled more than $30,000 between November 2018 and March 2019.

Some of the money may have come from his father. Texts from January 2019 revealed by the Washington Examiner last month show Joe Biden sent Hunter $5,000 just hours before he got into a dispute with a prostitute he claimed he paid $10,000.

