Brett Favre endorses President Trump for re-election

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2020

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre announced Friday that he is endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election.

In a tweet, Favre cited Trump’s undying support for the First Amendment and Second Amendment as his primary reasons for endorsing the president.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military,” Favre wrote. “In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump.”

“Favre’s endorsement could carry some weight with it given the fact that he spent nearly his entire career playing for the Green Bay Packers, a team based in the swing state of Wisconsin,” The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra noted.

Favre joins golfing legend Jack Nicklaus among sports greats to endorse Trump this week.

Nicklaus tweeted on Wednesday: “If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!”

Last week, legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden announced his endorsement of Trump. Bowden said that he fought hard to overcome his recent battle with coronavirus because he wanted the opportunity to vote for the president.

“We have to get out and vote for President Trump because re-electing him Is our only chance to leave the next generation with the same heritage, beliefs, and opportunities that Ann and I had and that many of you had,” Bowden said.

“There are about 45 of us Bowdens around. Most of us live in Florida, and I promise you that almost all of us will be voting for Trump, and the ones that don’t won’t be telling me about it. So please, take the time, dadgumit, for the sake of our children and grandchildren, to Keep America Great and vote for Donald Trump.”

Numerous rappers have also met with the president in recent days and either endorsed the president outright or signaled that the meeting was positive.

On Thursday, Lil Wayne tweeted: “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media