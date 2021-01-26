Border wall contractors ordered to stop construction

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2021

Joe Biden’s team of overlords on Tuesday ordered Customs and Border Protection (CBP) contractors to halt all construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“All CPB contractors have now been formally notified by CBP Procurement to pause construction activities on CBP self-executed projects,” Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar said in a statement.

President Donald Trump had secured billions of dollars in funding to construct the wall. Over the last four years, amid legal and congressional battles, about 450 miles of the wall were built along the U.S. southern border.

The construction stoppage on Tuesday complies with Biden’s executive orders that halted projects where money was shifted from military projects to the border.

“This is a promising step in our work to halt construction of the ineffective and wasteful border wall and undo the damage that borderlands have experienced these past four years,” Cueller said. “However, our work continues. I remain steadfast in my commitment to working with the new administration until every border wall contract is terminated and all construction crews leave our border communities.”

Former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said Biden has made the United States less safe with the blitz of executive orders on immigration.

“With the stroke of a pen, President Biden made this country less safe,” Morgan told Breitbart News on Jan. 23. “It’s pure politics over public safety.”

“Look, I know what our team said to the transition team,” Morgan said. “I know the facts and data and analysis that was provided. I know what they told them and gave them that showed that the wall works.”

Morgan added that he believes the Biden’s team did not speak to experts with the Border Patrol about the policies that should remain, including the wall. He also cited executive orders ending the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program.

