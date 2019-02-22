Bookies say Trump is huge favorite to win in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2019

Bookies say that President Donald Trump is the heavy favorite to win the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is a 3-2 favorite, according to Dave Mason of BetOnline.ag. His closest rival is Sen. Kamala Harris at 10-1.

The entry of Sen. Bernie Sanders this week has not changed the odds, Mason said.

“There were no changes to Sanders’ odds following the announcement. We had it as a foregone conclusion that he will be in the Democratic mix,” Mason told the Washington Examiner. Sanders had already been a 14-1 longshot.

“We did take some bets on Sanders – he has the fourth highest bet count out of the Democrats behind Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke,” Mason said.

Michelle Obama, at 25-1, has better odds than Hillary Clinton at 40-1. Oprah Winfrey is 50-1 and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson 80-1.

Trump’s odds of re-election haven’t changed. In August, BetOnline.ag also had the president at 3-2.

The latest odds for 2020:

Donald Trump 3/2

Kamala Harris 8/1

Beto O’Rourke 10/1

Joe Biden 12/1

Bernie Sanders 14/1

Amy Klobuchar 14/1

Elizabeth Warren 25/1

Cory Booker 25/1

Kirsten Gillibrand 25/1

Michelle Obama 25/1

Sherrod Brown 25/1

Mike Pence 33/1

Michael Bloomberg 33/1

Tulsi Gabbard 33/1

Hillary Clinton 40/1

Oprah Winfrey 50/1

Nikki Haley 50/1

Julian Castro 50/1

John Hickenlooper 50/1

Paul Ryan 66/1

Ben Shapiro 66/1

Tom Wolf 66/1

Orrin Hatch 66/1

John Kasich 66/1

Howard Schultz 66/1

Ro Khanna 66/1

Nancy Pelosi 66/1

Steve Bullock 66/1

Pete Buttigieg 66/1

Dwayne The Rock Johnson 80/1

Jamie Dimon 100/1

Mark Cuban 100/1

Jon Stewart 100/1

Caroline Kennedy 100/1

Bob Iger 100/1

George Clooney 100/1

Leonardo DiCaprio 100/1

Ivanka Trump 100/1

Rand Paul 100/1

Terry McAuliffe 100/1

Will Smith 100/1

Gavin Newsom 100/1

Joe Rogan 100/1

Jay Inslee 100/1

John Delaney 100/1

Bill de Blasio 100/1

Eric Swalwell 100/1

Seth Moulton 100/1

John Kerry 100/1

Eric Holder 100/1

Andrew Yang 100/1

Mark Zuckerberg 150/1

Clay Travis 150/1

Ted Cruz 150/1

Marco Rubio 150/1

Stephen Colbert 150/1

Bill Gates 150/1

Steve Bannon 150/1

Tim Ryan 150/1

Marianne Williamson 150/1

LaVar Ball 250/1

