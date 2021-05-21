Book claims widow of Steve Jobs is secret ‘Soros’ of left-wing media

WorldTribune , May 21, 2021

Media WATCH

The revelation that Laurene Powell Jobs is the largely unknown mogul of left-wing news media is the most significant finding in the new book “Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption”, the book’s author said.

“I want to share something with you that I saved specifically for you and this audience, what I think is the most important revelation in the book, which is I believe I’ve uncovered the new Soros on the Democrat left,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said on Wednesday’s edition of the Mark Levin Show.

Where is the Soros of conservative media, inquiring minds want to know?

Laurene Powell Jobs, whom Vox describes as “one of the world’s most important philanthropists,” is the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs.

“She has become a secret superpower behind a vast network of left-wing media outlets, organizations, and politicians,” Marlow said.

According to Forbes, Laurene Powell Jobs is one of the ten richest women on earth, with a net worth of around $16 billion, mostly from her family stakes in two of the world’s biggest companies: Apple and Disney.

Marlow noted: “This is a woman who’s very cleverly come up with a way to fund the prestige establishment press. I’m talking about the Atlantic, which she owns. She also owns most of Axios, but she also funds the activist press, the press that essentially tries to launder Democrat propaganda — left-wing propaganda — through local news outlets, and of course, she’s very tight with Democrat politicians.”

“[Laurene Powell Jobs] is said to have a tight close personal relationship with Kamala Harris, and of course, she’s networked with the biggest companies in the world. She gets her money from Apple and Disney. This person has done this and been named the most mysterious mega-giver in the world,” Marlow said.

The major media mostly ignores Laurene Powell Jobs’s role as a benefactor of the industry given the long shadow she casts over the news media landscape, Marlow said.

“The reason why [Laurene Powell Jobs] gets away with it, in my opinion, is that she employs so many journalists. That’s the trick. If you’re in the media, you’re either currently her employee, or maybe one day you will be soon. This is a blockbuster, in my opinion.”

Just the News founder John Solomon called Marlow’s book a “must read.”

Solomon noted that “Breaking the News” provides readers with information on widespread conflicts of interest across news media necessary for a comprehensive understanding of what drives much of the industry’s deception.

Identifying political biases is only part of a complete understanding of news media corruption, Solomon said. He praised “Breaking the News” for revealing financial and personal ties between news media figures and issues they report on.

