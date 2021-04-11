BLM’s Marxist co-founder buys $1.4 million home in swank white community

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2021

If you’re going to help direct the overthrow of capitalism in a systemically racist society, why not do it in style?

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, an avowed Marxist, has purchased a $1.4 million compound in the upscale, predominantly white Los Angeles County community of Topanga Canyon, the real-estate site Dirt reported.

Cullors will have no problem affording it.

As the Black Lives Matter Global Network was hauling in $90 million in donations in 2020, Cullors inked a multiyear production deal in October with Warner Bros. Television Group. She has a second book slated for release this October.

“It turns out that even Marxists want to live in swanky neighborhoods,” Valerie Richardson noted in an April 10 report for The Washington Times.

Topanga is 88 percent white and only 1.9 black, according to the 2019 Census update.

“She had a lot of options on where to live. She chose one of the whitest places in California,” tweeted conservative commentator Jason Whitlock.

“She’ll have her pick of white cops and white people to complain about. That’s a choice, bro,” Whitlock added.

The Dirt report said that the 2,400-square-foot enclave on .27 acres, which includes a guest house, was sold to a corporate entity controlled by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, who is married to Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Janaya Khan.

“Was it ever really about improving black lives or just her own, on the backs of BLM? And many are asking where the $1.4M came from?” asked California Globe’s Katy Grimes. “What Cullors really proves is that most people want to live somewhere nice — even Marxists. They don’t want to live in inner city slums, or in gang-infested concrete apartment high rises, where they want everyone else to live.”

“Khan-Cullors helped found a movement that often has been involved in so many riots, acts of looting, arson, and other kinds of criminal attacks against private property and peaceful people, that, last fall, the Insurance Information Institute estimated the total to surpass $1 billion,” said television writer P. Gardner Goldsmith on the Media Research Center website.

Cullors, who serves as BLMNG executive director, recently announced she will hold a “F—- White Supremacy” global online dance party Sunday with the Hammer Museum.

“My art and activism are inseparable, and I’m so excited to present my performance online for a global audience with the Hammer Museum,” she said in an email. “We need moments like this to celebrate as a community as we continue to fight for our freedom.”

Now Cullors has a much nicer bunker to fight from. How great is American freedom and capitalism?

