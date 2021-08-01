Black mom destroys Critical Race Theory at Tennessee school board meeting

by WorldTribune Staff, August 1, 2021

Parents continue to raise the alarm over the teaching of Critical Race Theory to their children.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn noted that one Tennessee mom recently warned Williamson County parents that her 7-year-old daughter came home from school saying, “I’m ashamed that I’m white.” Her daughter asked, “Is there something wrong with me? Why am I hated so much?”

Blackburn noted: “This reaction is reason enough to start asking questions, but those who have yet to investigate the tenets of CRT will be shocked to know that this child’s distress was the desired result of her lessons. If left unchecked, this mental and emotional trauma will worm its way into every classroom in America.”

A black Tennessee mother is not only one of those “asking questions,” but delivered an epic takedown of CRT at a recent school board meeting.

