Black Lives Matter demands Boston cough up $15 million for summer jobs for illegals

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2020

Boston taxpayers must cough up millions of dollars so that illegal immigrants can have summer jobs in the city, Black Lives Matter said in a list of demands it issued to city leaders.

“The City should fund $15 million for 5,000 summer jobs and 1,000 year-round jobs lasting from September to June, including hiring 14-22 year olds, hiring undocumented young people, and providing grants to organizations,” the city’s Black Lives Matter chapter demanded.

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted that, each year, “hundreds of thousands of illegals are added to the U.S. population in addition to about 1.2 million legal immigrants who permanently resettle in the country and another more than one million foreign visa workers who arrive to take American jobs.

“The results have stifled upward mobility in wages and employment for, specifically, black Americans. Research in the past has revealed that every ten percent increase in the immigrant share of an occupation reduces the wages of black American men by about five percent.

“Likewise, every one percent increase in the immigrant share of an occupation reduces overall American weekly wages by about 0.5 percent, researcher Steven Camarotta has found. This means the average native-born American worker today has their weekly wages reduced by perhaps 8.5 percent because of current legal immigration levels.”

Black Lives Matter also demanded that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh cut the police budget by 10 percent, from $414 million to $372 million or less, “including cutting at least $40 million from the Police Department’s $60 million overtime budget. Those funds should be reinvested in the needs of Black and Brown communities, including providing housing and jobs to people released from prison.”

As leftists nationwide rally to “defund the police,” Walsh said his administration will discuss potentially reallocating some money spent on policing elsewhere for the upcoming fiscal year,

In an interview on WCVB’s On the Record, Walsh said he wants to have some “really serious conversations” about reforms he had instituted back in 2014 and 2015, when he first took office.

“I think there’s an opportunity for us to reallocate some of that money, whether it’s training, or community involvement, getting the community more involved,” he said. “I think that just arbitrarily cutting the budget isn’t the answer. I think that we have to really think about, if we’re making cuts and reallocating money into different parts of our budget, what are those programs and are they going to make a difference.”

