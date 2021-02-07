Black conservative stands with Sunshine State vs NY in first House floor speech

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2021

In objecting to the proposed covid stimulus bill in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds said the Sunshine State should not have to support states like New York that refused to re-open and stimulate the economy themselves:

“The only thing that New York has done is help the real estate market in Florida because New Yorkers are fleeing New York to come to the great state of Florida,” Donalds said.

