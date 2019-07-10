Bill Clinton, ‘sadly’, is not telling the truth, says reporter who broke Epstein story

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2019

Former President Bill Clinton claims he “knows nothing” about the “terrible crimes” alleged against his pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Clinton also insists he took only “a total of four trips” on Epstein’s private plane in 2002 and 2003 and that his Secret Service detail was with him at all times.

The reporter who first broke the Epstein-Clinton connection in 2010 says the former president is lying.

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff told Fox News that Clinton was a guest on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” many more times over a longer period.

“I know from the pilot logs and these are pilot logs that you know were written by different pilots and at different times that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein’s 27 times,” Sarnoff said, adding that “many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not.”

Sarnoff, who’s the executive director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and the author of the book Trafficking, said that “Almost every time that Clinton’s name is on the pilot logs there are underage girls there are initials and there are names of many many girls on that private plane.”

Sarnoff added: “I’m saying, sadly, that he is not telling the truth. First of all, Gerald Lefcourt, who was one of Epstein’s attorneys back during the original arrest and the original investigation, wrote a letter which has been made public. In that letter, Gerald Lefcourt claims that Epstein was one of the original funders of Clinton Global Initiative. He gave President Clinton four million dollars, according to a source who knows a story about that.”

Sarnoff said she requested interviews with Clinton about the matter, but he “would not agree” to talk to her.

Sarnoff has written extensively on Epstein and, in a July 2010 exposé, detailed the investigation and legal wrangling that saved him from a long prison term in Florida.

