Biggest mass shooting in America this year didn’t make the news for one reason

If there’s one problem in America the media love reporting about, it’s mass shootings. Except, of course, if it happens in an inner city.

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson took notice of one that occurred in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, however, and blasted the media for ignoring the story because it didn’t “help the Biden campaign.”

“Twenty-one people were shot in this single incident … more than half of them were women. One was a D.C. Police officer. It was the single biggest mass shooting in America this year and yet you probably heard nothing about it.”

