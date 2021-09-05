Big Media falls for fake story on Ivermectin overdoses in Oklahoma; Promotes new narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2021

Several major media outlets ran with a fake story in which a doctor had claimed that gunshot victims could not be seen in some Oklahoma hospitals because they were filled with people overdosing on Ivermectin. The lie appears to be part of the new medical establishment narrative aimed at banning Ivermectin.

“There’s a reason you have to have a doctor to get a prescription for this stuff, because it can be dangerous,” Dr Jason McElyea, a family doctor in Sallisaw, told KFOR.

“The [emergency rooms] are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated.”

The Hill, Rolling Stone, Business Insider and the BBC were among the outlets which picked up the story.

The administrator of Northeastern Health System — Sequoyah issued a statement totally debunking the story:

“NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose. All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care. We want to reassure our community that our staff is working hard to provide quality healthcare to all patients. We appreciate the opportunity to clarify this issue and as always, we value our community’s support.”

The administration said that while McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, “he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room. With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months.”

James Howard Kuntsler noted in his Sept. 3 blog:

Western Civ has turned from tragedy to farce to psychosis. The pharmaceutical lobbying group known as the American Medical Association called this week for an “immediate end” to the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19. They forbid member doctors to prescribe it. They follow the CDC and the FDA in condemning the drug, sentencing it to the ducking stool… burning it at the stake! “Use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 has been demonstrated to be harmful to patients,” they say. They lie, of course. And they want all the doctors to lie. How many of them will go along to get along? Do they care if this psychotic nonsense destroys what remains of medical practice just as race-and-gender studies have destroyed higher ed? One not-so-distant day the docs will show up for work, but the overgrown hospitals will be out of business, doors shuttered, and the docs will be back to making house-calls with a little black bag… no more German cars for you… and maybe a chicken in exchange for a little bootleg Ivermectin, if you’re lucky! As it happens, I take the veterinary-grade Ivermectin myself as a prophylactic, because that’s all you can get easily around here. I haven’t felt better in years. Perhaps I had pinworms (Enterobius vermicularis). Anyway, I don’t have Covid. I also take Vitamin D3 and zinc. Anathemize that, you chiseling bastards! Everybody I consort with has had enough of the whole nauseating game — the lying politicians, the lying media, the lying medical bureaucrats, the lying generals, the lying teachers, the lying celebrities, the lying tech moguls, the entire armature of counter-reality you want to impose on a once-fair land. We will never do your bidding. We will never peel your grapes. There are more of us than you. Go ahead, push just a little bit harder.

They just can’t help themselves. — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) September 5, 2021

Is Twitter banning purveyors of “ivermectin overdoses crowding Oklahoma emergency room” misinformation? The actual number of such patients at the hospital where Jason McElyea worked is zero. https://t.co/vWOn0NxvtO pic.twitter.com/Pe3fjNeqTM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 5, 2021

