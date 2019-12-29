Biden would consider nominating Obama for Supreme Court

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2019

If he wins the presidency, 77-year-old Joe Biden says he could nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court.

“Biden asked here in Washington, Iowa, if he would ever nominate former President Obama to serve on the Supreme Court. ‘If he’d take it, yes,’ ” reported Wall Street Journal reporter Ken Thomas on Twitter.

During his often-bumbling campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Biden has on several occasions mentioned his loyalty to Obama. This included paying tribute to Obama on “National Best Friends Day.”

Obama, who in 2016 happily endorsed Hillary Clinton, has not endorsed Biden for the presidency.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that Obama and Biden had at least six conversations leading up to Biden deciding to run, which Obama shared hesitancy toward.

“You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t,” Obama told Biden, according to someone with knowledge of the conversation.

When asked if he wanted his ex-boss to endorse him if the election was to come down to three contenders, Biden told Politico, “No, because everyone knows I’m close with him. I don’t need an Obama endorsement.”

Biden currently leads the Democratic presidential field with an approval average of 28.1 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.

