Biden will open door for 25,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to enter U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2021Some 25,000 migrants who were being held in Mexico under the Trump administration’s Migration Protection Protocols will be allowed to enter the United States by Joe Biden’s team.

Biden effectively put an end to the policy of President Donald Trump which was more commonly referred to as “remain in Mexico”.

The policy allowed border authorities who encountered illegal entrants to process and return them to Mexico to await their immigration court dates. Before the Trump policy, the overwhelming majority of illegals who were allowed to stay in the U.S. never showed up for their court dates.

The Migration Protection Protocols “had the effect of denying would-be illegal immigrants a foothold in the U.S., which sapped the incentive for people to make the attempt during the 2019 surge,” Washington Times reporter Stephen Dinan noted on Friday. “But the Biden administration has called the program a stain on America’s immigrant legacy.”

Beginning on Feb. 19, Biden’s team will open the door for the migrants held in Mexico under the Migration Protection Protocols.

“This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values,” said the new Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Though many thousands of migrants believe that Biden has essentially opened the border, DHS issued a caution, in English and Spanish, to other would-be migrants that the move to end Trump’s policy “should not be interpreted as an opening for people to migrate irregularly to the United States.”

“Border Patrol agents say migrants already have gotten that impression from the more lenient posture of this administration, pointing to signs of a new Biden surge at the border,” Dinan noted.

