Biden will debate, but Covid gear may conceal his identity

U.S. — The Trump campaign has been making claims that rival candidate Joe Biden isn’t fit to debate, has been “hiding in his basement,” and may try to skip the debates so as not to embarrass himself. The Biden campaign has denied these charges and said that Biden is looking forward to the debates and a chance to confront Trump. They had some caveats, though.

“Because of the coronavirus concern, we will need to take extra precautions,” said Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. “Biden will need to wear an extra safe face mask that will cover his entire face. And while wearing it, his voice might sound different — even have a different accent — but that’s just because of… the mask.”

