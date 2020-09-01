Biden: Vote for me and we’ll call off the thugs

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2020

Joe Biden’s handlers escorted him out of his basement and brought him to Pittsburgh to deliver comments on Monday which included the Democrat candidate’s first real attempt at an in depth explanation of the ongoing rioting in America’s cities.

Only in recent days, after polls showed Americans are fed up with the daily riots, have Democrats and their major media allies denounced the mayhem that has been going on in U.S. cities for three months.

“The rioting has to stop,” CNN on-air personality Don Lemon said to fellow on-air personality Chris Cuomo. Lemon added: “Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking.”

Reading prepared notes, Biden on Monday said that President Donald Trump “sows chaos rather than providing order” and said the president has “failed to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia.” As in all recent addresses Biden has given, he was quickly whisked away and did not answer questions from his media supporters.

Radio host Jay Weber said on his Tuesday broadcast on News/Talk 1130 WISN:

“Today’s Democrats and their propagandists in the mainstream media have done everything they can to defend the rioting and even create the conditions for more, all to win an election. And now that the putrid political strategy has backfired, now these same Democrat leaders and talking heads are pivoting and insisting everyone forget about the last 12 weeks, and instead, blame Trump and some phantom white supremacists.”

Democrat mayors, governors and congress members “have gone so far out of their way to coddle and protect anarchists and rioters that they have got to be what they consider an important part of their base now,” Weber said. “And now that the rioting is backfiring, the Dems are trying to pivot on a dime without offending BLM and Antifa. They still don’t want to offend the America-hating anarchists!”

Of Biden’s speech, Weber said: “This is a very dark farce, my friends. Just now Joe Biden denounces the rioting. Just now.”

Weber added: “Its’ not Trump’s people marauding through the streets. It’s Biden’s. And Biden still hasn’t called on his own supporters to stop acting like an armed militia … and bullies and thugs!

“Are and Trump supporters responsible for the rioting and arson and looting that we have seen? There are a few far right groups that have clashed with Antifa and BLM out west, but they’ve never been involved in property destruction or looting or arson. They aren’t beating people in the streets. If they were, the videos would be all over the Internet. Instead it’s Antifa and BLM thugs beating others.”

Biden “is simply lying here and once again claiming Trump and Republicans are doing something that he and the Democrats have done for 12 weeks: foment the hatred and destruction. This was a staggering dishonest speech by Biden,” Weber said.

Many observers were asking what Biden meant when he said on Monday: “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?”

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, noted on Twitter:

The “blackmail Americans into voting for me by threatening more violence unless I win” strategy is so impossibly evil and strategically unwise.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media