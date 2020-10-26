Biden to tax gun owners for AR-15s and any high-capacity magazines they already own

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2020

In a Joe Biden administration, owners of AR-15s who choose not to participate in any proposed federal buyback program will be forced to pay a $200 federal tax on any AR-15s they already own.

The National Rifle Association’s Andrew Arulanandam told Breitbart News that the current “low end” estimate of privately-owned AR-15s in the United States is 18 million.

“A tax of $200 on 18 million AR-15s means that gun owners could potentially be required to a pay a collective $3.6 billion in taxes” if Biden’s policy were enacted into legislation, Breitbart News Second Amendment correspondent AWR Hawkins noted.

Biden’s proposal would also apply the same $200 tax and National Firearms Act (NFA) registration requirements to every so-called “high-capacity” magazine a gun owner possesses, if the owner decides not to participate in any proposed buyback program.

Biden’s proposal does not define how many rounds a “high-capacity” magazine contains, but past gun control legislation such as the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban defined it as a capacity of over 10 rounds. Biden himself has criticized the existence of “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them.”

Biden’s proposed gun policy includes a plan to register all so-called “assault weapons”, which means every American who owns a weapon such as an AR-15 would be required to register their firearms with federal authorities, submit their fingerprints and photographs, and potentially submit to an FBI background check.

In an interview last year, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Biden, “So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for guns?” Biden responded, “Bingo. You’re right, if you have an ‘assault weapon.’ The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media