Biden spent $3.3 billion for half-empty offices’ furniture, $250K for solar-powered picnic tables

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2023

The federal government is made up of 24 agencies. Of those, 17 currently have mostly work-from-home staff with the highest office capacity at 49 percent and the lowest at less than 10 percent.

Yet, still, Team Biden has spent $3.3 billion of taxpayers’ money of new office furniture for federal agencies, according to a new study by taxpayer watchdog OpenTheBooks.

The least cost-conscious of them all was the Pentagon, which spent a staggering $1.2 billion on new furniture.

The Department of Justice shelled out $408 million, the State Department $302 million, and the Department of Homeland Security $155 million.

“Most federal headquarters are barely a quarter full on a given workday, and no major agency is at more than half capacity,” OpenTheBooks CEO and founder Adam Andrezwjewski said.

“Yet for some reason we’ve bankrolled another billion dollars in desks, chairs, couches and more — while employees clock in from their own living rooms”

Included in the Biden team’s spending bonanza:

• $15 million on new furniture, equivalent to $14,400 for each of its 1,000 employees, for the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

• $237,960 on solar-powered picnic tables for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offices.

• $250,000 on high-end Herman Miller furniture for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

• $6.5 million for new décor for the Environmental Protection Agency, despite the agency moving to a far smaller 300,000 square foot office space in Pennsylvania.

• $120,000 for upmarket leather reclining armchairs from Ethan Allen for the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan.

“As Congress continues to fight over spending, we want to make it clear that there are massive amounts of money being appropriated, spent, wasted and sometimes hidden from the taxpayer,” Andrzejewski said.

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish