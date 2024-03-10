Biden issues apology for State of the Union . . . to accused murderer of Laken Riley but not to her family

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 10, 2024

Jose Ibarra is accused of the murder of Laken Riley. The 22-year-old Georgia nursing student’s skull was bashed in and she was dragged to a secluded area in an attempt to hide the body, police say.

Ibarra is an illegal alien from Venezuela who was allowed to enter the U.S. via Joe Biden’s open border.

During his State of the Union address on Thursday, Biden referred to Ibarra as an “illegal.”

He caught hell from Democrats and their media stooges.

On Saturday, Biden actually apologized to Ibarra for calling him an “illegal.”

While Biden was issuing his apology, Trump was meeting in Georgia with the Riley family.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Saturday, Biden said: “I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented.”

“And look, when I spoke about the difference between Trump and me, one of the things I talked about in the border was his, the way he talks about vermin, the way he talks about these people polluting the blood. I talked about what I’m not going to do. What I won’t do.

“I’m not going to treat any, any, any of these people with disrespect. Look, they built the country. The reason our economy is growing. We have to control the border and more orderly flow, but I don’t share his view at all,” continued Biden.

“So, you regret using that word?” Capehart asked.

“Yes,” Biden responded.

Biden failed to apologize – or even acknowledge – that he butchered Riley’s name, saying “Lincoln Riley,” during the Thursday address.

“Today, President Trump honored Laken Riley, while Joe Biden apologized for calling the animal who murdered her an illegal,” tweeted Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who demanded during the address that Biden say Riley’s name. “It’s despicable.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee blasted Biden’s comments: “Biden’s word choice doesn’t change the fact that Laken Riley’s killer (1) entered the U.S. illegally, having been encouraged to do so by Biden’s open-border policies, & (2) later killed Laken Riley. Regardless of what euphemisms Biden uses, he enabled Laken Riley’s murderer.”

The comment also outraged average voters on social media.

“He just lost my vote,” said an X user named @soulsurvivoraz

Conservative political strategist Kingsley Wilson noted: “Joe Biden tells MSDNC that illegals’‘built this country.’ Our elites’ disdain for the foundational Americans who ACTUALLY built this country knows no bounds.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump on Saturday slammed Biden’s border policies as a “crime against humanity.”

“Joe Biden has no remorse, no regret, no empathy, no compassion, and worst of all, he has no intention of stopping the deadly invasion that stole precious Laken’s beautiful American life,” Trump told a rally in Rome, Georgia, the home district of Rep. Greene.

Trump met with Riley’s family backstage at the event.

“I met her beautiful mother and family backstage,” Trump told the crowd. “They said she was like the best. She was always the best to us. They admit that she was the best, and she was the first in her class. She was going to be the best nurse. She was the best nursing student. She was always the best. She was the brightest light in every room, they told me.”

Allyson Philips, the mother of Laken Riley, wrote in a post on Facebook: “Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it is pathetic!”

