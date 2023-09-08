Biden family scandals rapidly reaching critical mass with new revelations

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2023

A series of revelations today shed new light on Biden family scandals that are “getting closer and closer to Joe every day,” as House Oversight Committee chair James Comer described earlier reports that most legacy media still refuse to cover.

Comer revealed in July that the Biden family opened more than 20 shell companies to hide payments and launder money. “When you set up a bunch of shell companies for the sole purpose to launder money, that is called racketeering,” Comer said at the time.

“You don’t create 20 shell companies,” Comer told The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs. “You don’t have this array of transfers between shells that the banks quite quickly identified as money laundering. You don’t have an associate, someone that you were in business with to be part of the first wire transfer if you weren’t organized.”

The Biden business wire transfers caused six banks to flag over 170 “large” amounts of money in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the U.S. Treasury for review, the House Oversight Committee revealed. SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud,” according to a 2020 Senate report.

“The evidence points to this being organized,” Comer said. “You could easily say Hunter Biden was involved in a RICO [racketeering] deal, but this is an investigation of Joe Biden. And it’s getting closer and closer to Joe every day.”

On Friday, Just the News and the New York Post reported they obtained a newly revealed memo which directly undercuts the narrative crafted by Democrats during Donald Trump’s first impeachment and sustained during the 2020 presidential election that then-Vice President Joe Biden had Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired over U.S. and European concerns that he wasn’t fighting corruption aggressively enough.

At the time, Viktor Shokin was investigating the activities of energy company Burisma Holdings which was paying Hunter Biden, who had no experience in the energy industry, at least $83,333 a month.

“Based on these commitments, the anti-corruption benchmark is deemed to have been achieved,” the European Commission, a key governing body of the EU Parliament, declared in a Dec. 18, 2015 report that gave a generally rosy assessment of Ukraine’s pace of reforms and specifically the efforts of Shokin’s Prosecutor General Office.

Most notably, the report made no mention of firing Shokin or withholding any Western aid.

The report noted that Shokin, just a few months on the job, had already established a special national anti-corruption prosecutor’s office to aid the newly formed FBI-approved investigative unit called the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The report approvingly noted numerous other commitments Shokin and other Ukrainian leaders made to fast-track and build on the progress they were making reforming anti-corruption tools and policies.

Calling Shokin’s work “an important step forward” the report continued to say that “The progress noted in the fifth report on anti-corruption policies, particularly the legislative and institutional progress, has continued.” The EU added that “civil society continued to play a key role in moving the anti-corruption agenda forward,” the report said, in one of the most glowing the Commission had given Ukraine since 2015.

Also on Friday, House Republicans turned up the heat on the Department of Justice to share information on an alleged list of Hunter Biden’s prostitutes — saying they could be victims in need of federal support.

Comer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote to the DOJ that information should be handed over by Sept. 22 — ahead of a possible impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden for his alleged role in Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability continues to investigate whether the Department of Justice … is upholding the rights of victims who were sexually exploited by Robert Hunter Biden,” Comer and Greene wrote to DOJ human trafficking coordinator Hilary Axam and crime victims director Kristina Rose.

Hunter Biden reportedly used at least $5,000 wired by Joe Biden to pay a Russian escort in Massachusetts.

A list of women believed to have crossed state lines for paid sex with Hunter — possibly violating the Mann Act’s prohibition on interstate prostitution — was described in June 1 congressional testimony by IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler.

Violations of the Mann Act carry criminal penalties. In a high-profile recent case, it was used to prosecute billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex-trafficking underage victims.

On Thursday, Just the News reported that it obtained documents from banking whistleblowers showing they first began raising alarms about Hunter Biden’s business deals as long ago as Spring 2015 while Joe Biden was still serving as vice president, flagging what they feared were “suspicious” transactions and “fraudulent” schemes.

“One of the bankers became so concerned he eventually escalated his concerns to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) only a few days before Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016,” the report said.

“Due diligence on involved parties reveals less than clean records,” a Morgan Stanley investment bank compliance presentation from May 2015 stated, specifically providing a dossier about Hunter Biden’s background, his expulsion from the Navy, his association with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and photos of the future first son with Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Just the News noted: “The presentation is one of the earliest known whistleblower activities to raise serious questions about Hunter Biden and his foreign business exploits. It triggered suspicious activity reports (SARS) filed by banks and a SEC complaint that would eventually lead to the 2016 indictment of several Hunter Biden business partners in a bond fraud scheme and later FBI and IRS investigations targeting Hunter Biden himself for tax evasion.”

The new revelations come as special counsel David Weiss on Wednesday indicated that he expects to indict Hunter Biden this month on charges of lying about his drug use on a federal gun purchase form in Delaware.

