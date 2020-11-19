Biden family business dealings in China, Russia confirmed, Senate investigators say

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2020

New records “confirm the connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese government, as well as the links between Hunter Biden’s business associates and the Russian government,” the Republican chairs of the Senate’s Finance and Homeland Security committees said.

The new records “further support the Committees’ September 23, 2020 report’s finding that such relationships created counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson wrote in the five-page report, which was followed by 65 pages of evidence.

The new information cites records that purport to show that the Biden family had even more connections to communist China as well as links between associates of Hunter Biden and the Russian government than had previously been revealed.

“Some of the additional findings from their investigation include millions of dollars sent from a Shanghai-based company with links to CEFC, which was effectively an extension of the communist Chinese government, to a close business associate of Hunter Biden,” they senators said. CEFC is a firm founded by billionaire Ye Jianming, who is believed to have ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Grassley and Johnson noted that, after their September report was issued, “new sources went public with additional information about business relationships and financial arrangements among and between the Biden family and their business associates, including several foreign nationals … The new information is consistent with other records within the Committees’ possession which show millions of dollars being transferred from a Chinese entity linked to the communist party to Robinson Walker LLC.”

Robinson Walker LLC is operated by Rob Walker, a longtime associate of Hunter Biden.

The senators said Walker appears to have been associated with three Hunter Biden-linked firms, including Oldaker, Biden and Belair LLP; Seneca Global Advisors; and Rosemont Seneca Advisors. Hunter Biden was a founding partner at Oldaker and also allegedly had an ownership stake in Seneca.

“These transactions are a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government and, because of his close association with Hunter Biden, yet another tie between Hunter Biden’s financial arrangements and the communist Chinese government,” the senators wrote.

The senators also pointed to new information made public last month by Tony Bobulinski, another former business associate of Walker, Hunter, and Joe Biden’s brother, James. In 2017, Bobulinski worked with Walker and the two Bidens to create a business dubbed SinoHawk, formed to establish a joint venture with CEFC.

Bobulinski repeatedly expressed in messages in 2017 to his business partners and in emails to CEFC that he expected the venture to get off the ground with $10 million in startup money from the Chinese businessmen. The money never showed up, but Grassley and Johnson concluded that millions of dollars were ultimately sent by CEFC to accounts linked to James and Hunter Biden instead.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied he had knowledge about Hunter Biden’s business deals. During the final presidential debate, Biden also said that “nothing was unethical” when Hunter sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

