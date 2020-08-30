Biden-aligned ADL seeks to silence Trump-supporting QAnon in the name of fighting ‘hate’

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Joe Schaeffer

The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent “hate watch” group that is rapidly seeing its reputation plummet to levels approaching that of the thoroughly discredited Southern Poverty Law Center, has turned its still-potent guns squarely on the QAnon movement.

Apparently it is beyond the pale of acceptable thought to believe a group of powerful pedophiles is operating in elitist ruling circles at a time when the underage sex trafficking crimes of Jeffery Epstein have enmeshed the likes of Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, famed attorney Alan Dershowitz and many more movers and shakers from Hollywood, big business and the world of politics in its nasty web.

A far more likely reason why it is so crucial to eradicate the free speech of Americans who believe our powerful elites may be possessed and driven by malevolent forces is that this is an election year and QAnon people happen to stoutly support President Donald Trump.

Our ruling establishment is trying to pull off a nice two-fer here. They hope to silence a group of voters who back political outsider Trump while squelching uncomfortable talk about the degeneracy of our uber-rich elites. Leading the charge as official censor in this regard is the ADL. A look at some of the people associated with the organization quickly explains why this would be so.

More and more conservatives are starting to realize that the ADL equates just about anyone on the right these days as a racist, hater, white supremacist, etc. As nationally syndicated columnist Michelle Malkin wrote of the ADL:

The “progressive” group is now a brazenly partisan character assassination outfit headed by Jonathan Greenblatt, a Clinton/Obama operative and former George Soros-funded operative, whose contempt for President Donald Trump trumps all.

The ADL also partners with the corporate cheap labor lobby funded by Trump-hating billionaire Republican Charles Koch to stifle patriotic critics of open borders.

The watchdog website Influence Watch says of the ADL’s CEO:

Greenblatt worked as a special assistant to the President in the Obama White House. In this role, Greenblatt advised President Obama on the day-to-day on various social and economic policy related discussions. Greenblatt also served as the Director of the Office of Social Innovation in the Obama White House; the Office existed to promote the left-of-center not-for-profit advocacy sector.

A look at the ADL’s Board of Directors reveals even more insight into the partisan nature of the organization and the interesting allies it can count on for help in its censorship cause.

Yasmin Green of Alphabet, Inc., the parent company of Google, is a member. “Yasmin is the Director of Research and Development for Jigsaw, a unit within Alphabet Inc. focused on solving global security challenges through technology. Yasmin was previously Head of Strategy and Operations for Google Ideas, now Jigsaw,” her ADL bio states.

A 2017 Wired.com article describes the many ways Green is helping to develop the tools of online censorship. “Beyond fake news and extremism, Green’s team has also created a tool to target toxic speech in comment sections on news organizations’ sites,” the article reads. “They created Perspective, a machine-learning algorithm that uses context and sentiment training to detect potential online harassment and alert moderators to the problem. The beta version is being used by the likes of the New York Times.”

Green is attached to several globalist establishment outfits. “Green was the co-chair of the European Commission’s Working Group On Online Radicalization. She is a member of the Aspen Ideas Cyber Strategy Group and a senior adviser on innovation at Oxford Analytica,” NPR relates.

Note that Green is touted as a fighter against violent terrorist groups. Then realize that the ADL, on whose board she serves, is constantly seeking to expand the definition of “extremist” to include those who merely hold differing views from it on issues such as immigration.

QAnon, of course, is already identified as an extremist and explicitly racist group by the ADL.

“As Facebook continues to grapple with hate speech and violent extremism across the platform, QAnon conspiracy theorists are using public and private Facebook pages and groups to spread disinformation, racism, and thinly veiled incitement to violence,” the ADL proclaimed Aug. 13 in a website post tagged under the labels “Bigotry” and “Extremism.”

“QAnon has a deep-seated hatred for George Soros, a name that has become synonymous with perceived Jewish meddling in global affairs,” an ADL page devoted to QAnon states. “And QAnon’s ongoing obsession with a global elite of bankers also has deeply antisemitic undertones.”

Thus the ADL is declaring that any criticism of Soros and his extensively reported multi-faceted attempts to radically restructure Western Civilization is a form of bigotry, as is pointing out the inordinate power wielded by gigantic financial institutions in the world today.

In fact, on June 2, the organization came right out and said it, calling “Soros conspiracy theories” a “gateway to antisemitism.”

It’s not hard to see where this is all going to lead, with Google developing a technology of suppression that will be applied according to the ideological beliefs of partisan “hate monitoring” groups like the ADL.

And the ADL is indeed partisan. Nicole Mutchnik, wife of whale Democratic donor Allan Mutchnik, is also a Board of Director for the organization. Her official ADL bio explicitly states that Nichole Mutchnik is a member of the DNC National Finance Committee and “an advisor to [Los Angeles Democrat] Mayor [Eric] Garcetti.

“She previously worked in government and politics, having served Governor Gray Davis, Treasurer Kathleen Brown [and] Speaker of the CA Assembly Bob Hertzberg,” the bio continues as it lays out her long career of Democratic Party activism.

Allan and Nicole Mutchnik hosted a swank 2018 midterm elections fundraiser in their tony Beverly Hills home that featured former president Barack Obama. “Tickets started at $2,700 to attend the discussion and see a musical performance by Christina Aguilera. Top donors who paid $100,000 received five dinner tickets, a photo with Obama, membership to the DNC finance committee and other perks,” the Los Angeles Times reported of the event.

In 2017 the power couple hosted a “Salute to Joe Biden” fundraiser on behalf of Garcetti. Deadline.com had the details:

A big cash magnet for the Democrats and individual candidates over the past 8-years, Biden flies into town on Air Force Two at around 3 PM Sunday to head over to the Beverly Hills home of Harbor Freight Tools exec Allan Mutchnik. With tickets going from $250 for the cheap seats to $10,000 for co-hosts, the event is being called a salute to Biden.

Want an even more direct Biden tie-in to the ADL? In 2017 the ADL created the “Beau Biden Shield Award” to honor local police officers working to combat racism. Joe Biden hosted the ceremony, saying of police, “there’s no group of women and men I admire more.”

“If you find a cop in America that doesn’t support me, let me know,” Biden added. Curious words considering his demonization of local law enforcement in the wake of the Black Lives Matter rioting that has erupted this summer following the death of George Floyd in police custody in late May.

And so we have an organization claiming to be impartial that has intimate ties with top Democratic donors and officials including the party’s current presidential nominee actively seeking to censor ardent supporters of President Trump in an election year. As we have so often reported in this column, major corporations are also playing their part in this noxious, bogus machinery of establishment power.

Shamina Singh of Mastercard is an ADL Board member. “Shamina is the Founder & President of the Center for Inclusive Growth, the philanthropic hub of Mastercard. She also serves as Executive Vice President of Corporate Sustainability,” her bio reads.

We wrote in October of Singh enthusiastically participating with other major corporate executives in a woke indoctrination conference for major businesses that was funded by Soros.

Mastercard is not alone in its support for the ADL. The group’s Washington, D.C. branch has a post honoring its “Corporate Partners Against Hate.” The NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, the NBA and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the umbrella organization for the sports holdings of Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals, are among the listed partners. Also included are Bank of America, Goodwill, Morgan Stanley, defense contractor Northrop Grumman and Sun Trust bank.

A 2019 “National Corporate Partners Against Hate” listing at the ADL’s Philadelphia branch includes Comcast NBC. Other companies named at other various levels include PNC Bank, TD Bank and UPS.

One final example of big-time sports establishment partisanship can be found among that Board of Directors. Pac 12 Commissioner Larry Scott is Vice Chair.

The ADL has naturally praised Black Lives Matter activism in the world of sports. CEO Greenblatt tweeted out on Aug. 26:

This is what leadership looks like. As we continue to deal with the ongoing damage of systemic racism in this country, it is truly inspiring to see athletes use their platforms to move the needle & create change. https://t.co/vw1cRWnItj — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) August 26, 2020

Under Scott’s leadership, the Pac 12 has more than held its own in crawling before the Marxist BLM agitators. On Aug. 3 Scott penned a servile letter to conference athletes who were plotting to boycott the upcoming Pac 12 college football season, telling them, “we are eager to hear more about your concerns and very happy to discuss.”

In the letter, which was obtained by Sports Illustrated, Scott detailed the conference’s Orwellian commitment to fighting for “social justice”:

“On July 1, the Pac-12 announced a series of next steps to combat racism and support social justice, including (i) a newly-created head of diversity & inclusion position at the Conference, (ii) the formation of a social justice & anti-racism advisory group that includes student-athlete representatives, and (iii) the launch of series of student-athlete & coach anti-racism forums.”

If you really think the ADL is going to stop with QAnon, well, you probably believe Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, too.

