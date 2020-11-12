Biden adviser wants to impose nationwide covid lockdown for 4 to 6 weeks

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2020

One of Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisers is calling for a nationwide lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, doubled down on Biden’s warning that Americans are in for a “Dark Winter.”

“Over the course of the next 12 to 14 weeks are likely to be the darkest period in this entire pandemic and that they [Americans] have to take this thing very seriously,” Osterholm said.

“Right now, we have to have the public understand that this virus is really dangerous, that if you share air with people in the public spaces or in your private home with people who you haven’t had bubbled experiences with, meaning that they have been out in public, then, you’re at risk,” Osterholm told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

“It would not surprise me if by the time we got to the holidays we could be reporting over 200,000 cases a day,” Osterholm said, adding “there’s no question” U.S. hospitals will be overrun due to surging cases.

Osterholm said the U.S. needs to lock down “like they did in New Zealand and Australia.”

Australia and New Zealand have had some of the most stringent lockdown measures on the planet, with citizens barely able to leave their homes. Police have been used to enforce the measures, including the arrest of a pregnant mother who had posted her opposition to the lockdowns on Facebook.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Osterholm said that the federal government could borrow the money to pay individuals and governments for their lost income during the forced lockdown period.

“We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages for individual workers … if we did that, then we could lockdown for 4 to 6 weeks.”

Osterholm wrote a New York Times op-ed over the summer praising Chinese Communist style authoritarian lockdowns: “To be effective, the lockdown has to be as comprehensive and strict as possible.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media