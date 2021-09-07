Bette Midler calls for women to go on sex strike over Texas fetal heartbeat law

by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2021

Bette Midler is calling on women to withhold sex in protest over the Texas fetal heartbeat law.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” Midler tweeted.

Some said Midler’s call is the Lysistrata of 2021, referring to the ancient Greek comedy in which women withhold sex as a means of ending the Peloponnesian War. It is not known if Midler participated in the original Lysistrata, but record keeping from that time is sketchy.

Signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, the new law prohibits women from getting an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, roughly around six weeks.

The law allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists in terminating a pregnancy, including those who drive a woman to an abortion appointment.

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 last week denying an emergency appeal filed by abortion providers in an attempt to block the Texas law.

Midler targeted the GOP in another tweet: “The cruelty of the #GOP is endless. We are suffering COVID-19, hurricanes, apocalyptic flooding, wildfires from hell, joblessness, homelessness, evictions, racial strife, and they pick this hideous time to pile on yet another shock to women, by taking away their right to choose.”

I can’t believe women like Bette really think abstinence is a threat to anyone pro-life. lol Oh no! You won’t have sex! Whatever will we do?! https://t.co/HInl5iZjVo — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 4, 2021

Liberal women in the West are so enthusiastic about having the option to kill their unborn children… It freaks me out. They speak as if there are NO other options and then talk about ‘autonomy’. Men, control your willies. Women, control your fannies. It’s not that hard. https://t.co/sNHp4Vz5Wf — ZUBY: New Album Out Now (@ZubyMusic) September 4, 2021

