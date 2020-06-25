BET founder: Black people are laughing at woke whites who are tearing down statues

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2020

The woke white leftists who are tearing down and defacing America’s historic statues and monuments are being laughed at by black people, the founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) said.

The “borderline anarchists” are mistaken if they believe that toppling statues or boycotting television programs are what black people truly desire, Robert Johnson, America’s first black billionaire, said in a Fox News interview on Wednesday.

Whites destroying monuments “have the mistaken assumption that black people are sitting around cheering for them saying ‘Oh, my God, look at these white people. They’re doing something so important to us,” Johnson said.

“They’re taking down the statue of a Civil War general who fought for the South. You know, black people, in my opinion, black people laugh at white people who do this the same way we laugh at white people who say we got to take off the TV shows.”

Johnson continued: “Look, the people who are basically tearing down statues, trying to make a statement are basically borderline anarchists, the way I look at it. They really have no agenda other than the idea we’re going to topple a statue. It’s not going to give a kid whose parents can’t afford college money to go to college. It’s not going to close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what black workers are paid. And it’s not going to take people off welfare or food stamps.”

Johnson concluded: It’s “tantamount to rearranging the deck chairs on a racial titanic. It absolutely means nothing.”

Breitbart News noted: “Hollywood has also bowed to pressure from Black Lives Matter activists by adding trigger warnings and pulling episodes deemed potentially racial insensitive to the Left. Namely, HBO Max removed the classic 1939 film Gone with the Wind and intends to restore it with a disclaimer and introduction from university professor Jacqueline Stewart.

“NBCUniversal was one of several entertainment powerhouses that were forced to remove episodes of shows featuring characters in blackface. This week, the corporation deleted four 30 Rock episodes with characters in blackface from streaming services.”

Muhammad Ali’s son says his father would have said BLM ‘ain’t nothing but devils’

Muhammad Ali, Jr. said his father would not support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ali Jr. said his father, the longtime heavyweight boxing champion and civil rights pioneer who passed away in 2016, would call the movement “racist” and its activists “devils.”

He also says his father would have supported President Donald Trump.

“My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘All lives matter,’ ” Ali Jr. told the New York Post.

Of the BLM movement, Ali Jr., a Muslim like his father, said: “I think it’s racist.”

“It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is,” Ali said.

On police brutality, Ali defended law enforcement in general, saying “Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n—-r today or kill a white man,’ ” he said. “They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”

Ali Jr. added: “I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody.”

