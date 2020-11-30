Before cybersecurity expert joined Sidney Powell’s team, the NY Times was a fan

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2020

Cybersecurity analyst Navid Keshavarz-Nia is listed as an expert witness in Sidney Powell’s election fraud lawsuit in Georgia.

Keshavarz-Nia stated under oath that there was massive computer fraud in the 2020 election, Andrea Widburg noted in a Nov. 28 op-ed for American Thinker.

The expert witness in Powell’s case said he had “high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred to Vice President Biden. These alterations were the result of systemic and widespread exploitable vulnerabilities in DVS, Scytl/SOE Software and Smartmatic systems that enabled operators to achieve the desired results. In my view, the evidence is overwhelming and incontrovertible.”

According to the major media, in post-election 2020 anyone questioning the legitimacy of the vote is a “conspiracy theorist.” That, to the corporate media which has latched on to the leftist mob, would include Keshavarz-Nia.

But, pre-election, the major media not only had no problem with Keshavarz-Nia, they were fans of the cyber expert.

In a September article, Washington Monthly described Keshavarz-Nia as a “hero” in the case of Garrison Courtney, who had plead guilty in an elaborate fraud scheme that raked in at least $4.4 million from federal contractors.

The New York Times noted in an October analysis:

Navid Keshavarz-Nia, those who worked with him said, “was always the smartest person in the room.” In doing cybersecurity and technical counterintelligence work for the C.I.A., N.S.A. and F.B.I., he had spent decades connecting top-secret dots.

Here are the dots Keshavarz-Nia has connected in the 2020 election:

• Hammer and Scorecard is real, not a hoax (as Democrats allege), and both are used to manipulate election outcomes.

• Dominion, ES&S, Scytl, and Smartmatic are all vulnerable to fraud and vote manipulation — and the mainstream media reported on these vulnerabilities in the past.

• Dominion has been used in other countries to “forge election results.”

• Dominion’s corporate structure is deliberately confusing to hide relationships with Venezuela, China, and Cuba.

• Dominion machines are easily hackable.

• Dominion memory cards with cryptographic key access to the systems were stolen in 2019.

So, what qualifies Keshavarz-Nia’s to reach such conclusions?

In the declaration he signed to support Powell’s election complaint in Georgia, Keshavarz-Nia takes seven paragraphs to list his qualifications.

Keshavarz-Nia has a B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. in various areas of electrical and computer engineering. He writes in the declaration: “I have advanced trained from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), DHS office of Intelligence & Analysis (I&A) and Massachusetts Institution of Technology (MIT).”

Base on his examination of available data, Keshavarz-Nia also concluded:

• The counts in the disputed states (Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia) show electronic manipulation.

• The simultaneous decision in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia to pretend to halt counting votes was unprecedented and demonstrated a coordinated effort to collude toward desired results.

• One to two percent of votes were forged in Biden’s favor.

• Optical scanners were set to accept unverified, un-validated ballots.

• The scanners failed to keep records for audits, an outcome that must have been deliberately programmed.

• The stolen cryptographic key, which applied to all voting systems, was used to alter vote counts.

• The favorable votes pouring in after hours for Biden could not be accounted for by a Democrat preference for mailed in ballots. They demonstrated manipulation. For example, in Pennsylvania, it was physically impossible to feed 400,000 ballots into the machines within 2–3 hours.

• Dominion used Chinese parts, and there’s reason to believe that China, Venezuela, Cuba interfered in the election.

• There was a Hammer and Scorecard cyber-attack that altered votes in the battleground states, and then forwarded the results to Scytl servers in Frankfurt, Germany, to avoid detection.

• The systems failed to produce any auditable results.

Widburg noted: “This is going to be tough evidence for Democrats to counter. Back when the naïve Democrats thought Trump would be the one to commit fraud, they held congressional hearings and wrote articles about the voting machines’ vulnerability. And with the New York Times touting Dr. Keshavarz-Nia’s brilliance and his ability to sniff out fraud, they’ll struggle to say that he’s not a reliable expert. Things are getting fun.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media