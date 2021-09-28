‘Be my apostles’: New York governor says God wants you to get the Covid jab

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2021

The concept of “separation of church and state” reinforces the legal right of a free people to freely live their faith, even in public; without fear of government coercion [emphasis added].

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, told worshipers that God wants them to get the Covid vaccine.

“Yes, I know you’re vaccinated. They’re the smart ones, but you know, there are people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants. You know this. You know who they are,” Hochul said.

“I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, ‘We owe this to each other. We love each other,’ ” the governor continued. “Jesus taught us to love one another. And how do you show that love, but to care about each other enough to say, ‘Please get vaccinated because I love you. I want you to live.’ ”

Meanwhile, Hochul said on Monday she would sign an executive order allowing her to deploy the National Guard and bring in healthcare workers from out-of-state in case of staff shortages at hospitals and other care facilities after thousands of health care workers said they would defy the state’s vaccine mandate.

“We’re taking all the steps preemptively in anticipation of what I call a preventable staffing shortage – still preventable, enough hours in a day,” Hochul said at a press conference in the Bronx. “I don’t have to do this if people will get vaccinated, there’s plenty of hours left in the day, but I also know I need to be prepared.”

A nurse of 20 years who is being terminated spoke about the mandate: “For us, it’s not just about vaccines, it’s about human rights as well, for the people that wanted to take the vaccine and these people I think should have taken the vaccine,” she said. “I’m not against the vaccine. I’m also against human rights (violations), and you have the right to choose to take it, and I should have the right to choose not to if I feel like it’s not good for me.”

Some 16 percent of the state’s 450,000 hospital staff, or roughly 72,000 workers, have not been fully vaccinated, the governor’s office said.

The mandate was imposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in shame after numerous complaints of sexual misconduct were lodged against him.

