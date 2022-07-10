Bannon to testify before Jan. 6 committee as Trump waives executive privilege

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 10, 2022

Steve Bannon will testify before the Jan. 6 committee, his attorney said on Saturday.

The decision came after former President Donald Trump waived executive privilege.

“When you first received the Subpoena to testify and provide documents, I invoked Executive Privilege,” Trump wrote in a letter to Bannon.

“However, I watched how unfairly you and others have been treated, having to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees, and all of the trauma you must be going through for the love of your Country, and out of respect for the Office of the President,” Trump added.

Bannon, who has been charged with contempt of Congress over his refusal to testify, is now set to address the committee in what he hopes to be a public hearing.

“While Mr. Bannon has been steadfast in his convictions, circumstances have now changed,” Bannon attorney Bob Costello said in a letter sent to the Jan. 6 committee. “Mr. Bannon is willing to, and indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing.”

