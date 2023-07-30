Ban on sale of incandescent light bulbs takes effect after Biden reversed Trump policy

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2023

The Biden Administration’s ban on the sale of incandescent light bulbs goes into effect on Aug. 1. Team Biden’s light bulb enforcement policy is a reversal of Trump Administration policy.

Those who stockpiled incandescent bulbs [including the editor of WorldTribune.com] will still be able to use them, but Americans as of Aug. 1 will only be able to purchase LED lights from retailers.

The Biden Department of Energy claims that LED lights provide more light using 75% less energy, will last 25 times longer than incandescent light bulbs, and can save families about $8 per month on their electricity bills. Critics say that difference means nothing given that energy prices have skyrocketed due to Bidenflation.

Companies will also be banned from manufacturing incandescent bulbs. Manufacturers who violate the ban could face a maximum penalty of $542 per illicit bulb.

Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon told Politico that the decision to phase out incandescent light bulbs “is just another example of the Biden Administration’s tidal wave of regulatory burdens crashing down on American families.”

An estimated 30% of U.S. households used incandescent or halogen incandescent light bulbs in 2020, according to the Department of Energy.

The average cost of an LED light bulb ranges from $5 to $7 each, while an incandescent light bulb would normally range from $2 to $3 a bulb, according to a report from Lifehacker.

Ian Haworth wrote for the Washington Examiner in April: “Those who will suffer most are those who always suffer most: poorer people already brought to their knees by Biden’s economic agenda.

“Again, given that LED bulbs are up to triple the price of regular bulbs, is it any surprise that 54% of households with an annual income of more than $100,000 use LED bulbs, while just 39% of households with an income of $20,000 or less used LEDs?

“How can you reap the rewards of these imaginary savings when you can’t afford the bulbs to begin with?

“Biden may not care about fighting crime or illegal immigration or the impending global economic rejection of the United States, but he will fight to his last breath to keep poor people from being able to keep the lights on.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish