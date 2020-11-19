Attorney Lin Wood: President Trump won in a ’70 percent plus landslide’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2020

President Donald Trump’s legal team has “smoking gun” evidence of voter fraud and when the “layers of the onion” are peeled back it will become evident that Trump won the 2020 election in a “landslide,” an attorney who is assisting the president’s legal challenges said.

“This election was a fraud. Donald Trump won, I believe, clearly a 70 percent-plus landslide election in the nation,” Lin Wood said in an interview on Mark Levin’s radio show Tuesday. “He probably won over 400 electoral votes.”

Wood added that “the whole process was infected by the illegal absentee ballot procedure” and Dominion Voting Systems machines which contained computer software that “manipulated” the vote.

Wood had earlier said Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have “the smoking guns” regarding the use of the Dominion machines to prove the president won the 2020 election.

“I’ve seen sworn affidavits, I’ve seen sworn video statements,” he said in a Newsmax TV interview with Howie Carr. “I think that Rudy and Sidney have done a magnificent job in a short period of time of piecing together a solid legal case on what was intended to be a complicated scheme of fraud as it relates to the voting machines.”

Powell has said she and her team are preparing to release evidence that will “overturn election results in multiple states,” claiming U.S. election software switched “millions of votes” from Trump to Biden.

In the Tuesday interview with Levin, Wood said he has “irrefutable evidence” that Georgia state officials instructed local election officials to report original vote totals instead of the totals from the recount.

Wood said the Trump legal team is “uncovering, step by step, the layers on the onion, and we’re going to get to the truth. And the truth is Donald Trump has been re-elected by this country to serve for four more years.”

On Tuesday night, Wood filed an emergency motion against the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to bar him from certifying the vote due to “defective absentee ballots.”

Wood is calling for a special session of the Georgia legislature to select the Electoral College slate for Trump, who “won a landslide victory in Georgia, as he did across the nation.”

