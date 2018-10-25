Assassination chic: Fiction piece in NY Times pre-empted bomb scare

by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2018

In one of the ironies surrounding reports of “explosive devices” being sent to several Democratic honchos, The New York Times one day earlier published a work of short fiction titled “How It Ends” about the assassination of President Donald Trump.

In another, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has studiously avoided using the word “terrorism” in public pronouncements was quick to label the targeting of prominent critics of Trump as terrorists.

Zoe Sharp, an English novelist, wrote the short story about how a Russian assassin receives assistance from a Secret Service agent in killing the president.

The short story was published on Oct. 23, after the Times had asked novelists “to conjure possible outcomes” to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

In Sharp’s story, a character who is working with the Russians implies that Trump “was handpicked at the highest possible level” and must be silenced.

The Russian assassin’s gun misfires when he rushes the president, but Secret Service agents do not shoot him, the story says.

“The Secret Service agent stood before him, presenting his Glock, butt first,” Sharp wrote. “ ‘Here,’ the agent said politely. ‘Use mine. …’ ”

The American Spectator’s Daniel Flynn noted that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was quick to label the “suspicious packages” an act of terrorism, something hizzoner had shied away from in the past.

“De Blasio stubbornly refused to label a 2016 bombing that injured 31 in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood as terrorism,” Flynn wrote. “In a memorable press conference, the mayor repeatedly avoided the ‘T’ word. ‘It could have been something personally motivated,’ he reasoned. ‘We don’t know yet.’ ”

After suspicious packages were sent to Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, and others, “de Blasio no longer sounds so reluctant to utter what he could not two years ago,” Flynn wrote.

The mayor said: “What we saw here today is an effort to terrorize. This clearly is an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of the country through acts of violence. I want to make very clear that the people in New York City will not be intimidated, that we are going to go about our lives undeterred because the very concept of terrorism is to change us, and we will not allow that to happen.”

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight on Oct. 24 that investigators will likely soon have a suspect or suspects in the devices that were sent to current and former Democratic officials.

“I would predict, based on what I’ve seen, that the investigators will have a target in sight within two or three days,” Kerik said.

“They have a ton of evidence,” said Kerik. “The packing, the delivery method. Somebody mentioned the Unabomber today, and that it took so long to get him. For one, he sent out one device every few years. But at the end of the day, technology today, where can you go in today’s world where you’re not captured on video, somehow. It’s almost impossible. The possibility of you being captured on video, the possibility of them being able to analyze phone records from cell phones.”

Kerik explained, “I’ll give you an example of what they’re going to do. They’re going to look at the timestamps that these things went in to different postal locations. All they have to do is do a data dump on the cell sites for those postal locations, and they’ll come up with the same cell number — the ESN number that’s off a phone — at each one of the locations at the same times that these things were delivered. That’s going to put the hand of the bad guy right in their hand.”

