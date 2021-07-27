Arizona’s Rep. Gosar: DOJ has ignored calls to release Jan. 6 video footage

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2021

Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar has again pressed Team Biden’s Department of Justice to release 14,000 hours of video footage taken in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Gosar suggested that the DOJ is holding back video footage that could potentially exonerate some Jan. 6 detainees.

“The DOJ is obligated to release all the evidence that could exonerate or explain who did what,” Gosar said.

The letter, also signed by Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia, also demands answers on the conditions in which the detainees are being held.

Leftists attempted to shut down the four lawmakers as they held a press conference on Tuesday to drive home their demands (see below).

“The undersigned offices in one form or another have been requesting the release of all 14,000 hours of raw footage from surveillance cameras. This is a matter of extreme public importance,” notes Gosar, before adding that “several defendants have already made plea agreements, yet it does not appear that either they, or their counsel, have had access to this potentially exculpatory evidence.”

Many videos captured on Jan. 6 show Capitol Hill police allowing protesters into the Capitol building. Republicans believe the 14,000 hours of surveillance video held by the DOJ may prove this incontrovertibly.

“Every American citizen has a constitutional right to all the evidence before making any decision to go to trial,” Gosar noted. “In our oversight capacity over the DOJ, we have asked multiple times for information only to have our inquiries ignored.”

