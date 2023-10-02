AP trusts FAA on downing of airline pilots: No connection to Covid vaccines

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not investigated a link between pilots suffering sudden cardiac events and the Covid shots, but denies there is one: “The FAA has no evidence of aircraft accidents or incapacitations caused by pilots suffering medical complications associated with Covid-19 vaccines,” a spokesperson told AFP.

The Associated Press dutifully concluded that reports that the FAA loosened the requirements that airline pilots must meet for cardiac health because a large number have heart damage caused by the Covid shots are false.

Meanwhile, pilots who are required to undergo regular medical exams continue to collapse, and die, while private airline passengers are increasingly requiring the jets they fly in be piloted by unvaccinated individuals.

Related: Young pilot can no longer fly solo; Diagnosed with heart ailments following Covid jab, March 17, 2023

On Sept. 23, 37-year-old Alaska Airlines Captain Eric McRae was found dead in his hotel room during a layover before he was to resume duty.

“Though completely unexpected and untimely we have no reason to suspect foul play was involved,” Alaska Airlines Vice President of Flight Operations David Mets wrote in a memo. “Eric’s ties to the Alaska Airlines family run deep. Eric was a proud father and shared two beautiful young children with his wife Chael, an Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant. His father is retired Alaska Captain Tom McRae.”

On Sept. 22, a Delta Airlines flight from Paris to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis after the pilot became “medically incapacitated,” according to an Aviation Herald incident report. The pilot was rushed to the hospital and the plane resumed its flight after a six-hour delay.

In August, an IndiGo airline pilot collapsed at the boarding gate in Nagpur airport and was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to preliminary reports, 40-year-old Captain Manoj Subramanyam suffered a “sudden cardiac arrest.”

Also in August, a Qatar Airlines pilot on flight QR 579 from Delhi to Doha died suddenly on board. The 51-year-old was reportedly traveling as a passenger.

“He was very fit and his untimely demise has come as a big shock for everyone who knew him,” said a colleague, reports the Times of India.

In another August incident, a LATAM flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile was forced to divert to Panama City after its pilot died suddenly in the lavatory.

LATAM Airlines Flight LA505 had reportedly been in the air for three hours when Captain Ivan Andaur collapsed in the bathroom and did not respond to resuscitation attempts. The co-pilot and a relief captain landed the plane safely at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, where passengers were stranded for several hours.

Recreational pilot Sierra Lund, 24, who can no longer fly solo due to adverse effects from the Covid vaccine, said that commercial pilots undergo regular medical examinations for fitness to fly.

“I think one thing that the public needs to know is, if they hear of a pilot having a condition, or a heart attack in the cockpit, they aren’t just your average person. . . . I mean, these people go in for extensive medical screenings to keep their jobs,” said Lund. “So these should be the healthiest people out there.”

American Airlines First Officer and co-founder of the aviation advocacy group US Freedom Flyers Josh Yoder is reportedly being inundated with calls from private flyers requesting unvaccinated pilots to fly their jets.

“[Yoder is] getting calls now from wealthy businessmen and companies to fly their executives around on business jets with unvaccinated crew,” said Captain Alan Dana, who was terminated by JetStar after 14 years of service for refusing to comply with its vaccine mandate. “Now, they get the luxury of being able to choose, because there are still a large amount of crew available in the United States who are not vaccinated because the companies they work for didn’t mandate it.”

“These wealthy businessmen are requiring unvaccinated crew on their business trips,” Dana added. “Passengers on an airline who bought a ticket don’t have that luxury.”

In its reporting The Associated Press cited the FAA’s federal air surgeon has determined that the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax Covid vaccines are safe for its pilots and air traffic controllers.

The AP’s report did not mention that the FAA has not investigated whether there is a link between pilot incapacitations and deaths and the Covid injections.

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish