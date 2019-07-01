AOC spurned invite from concentration camp survivor to see the real thing

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2019

If Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needed schooling on concentration camps, she just got it — from someone who was in two of them.

AOC last month tweeted that “The GOP has supported building mass concentration camps on the southern border. Kids & families are dying.”

A 93-year-old survivor of two Nazi concentration camps told the New York Post in a June 29 report that “The people on the border aren’t forced to be there — they go there on their own will. If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.”

Ed Mosberg, who survived the Plaszów and Mauthausen concentration camps, said that the New York Democrat “should be removed from Congress. She’s spreading anti-Semitism, hatred, and stupidity.”

On June 18, Ocasio-Cortez posted a video on Instagram in which she said: “The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are — they are concentration camps.”

Mosberg, who lost his entire family during the Holocaust, told the Post: “Her statement is evil. It hurts a lot of people. At the concentration camp, we were not free. We were forced there by the Germans who executed and murdered people — there’s no way you can compare.”

“I saw people being hung, being beaten to death, [attacked] by dogs. I was laying on the ground, [the Nazi guards] were trying to kill me,” Mosberg said.

The Post noted that a badly beaten Mosberg had nearly lost the will to live by the time he was liberated by American troops. “I didn’t want to leave,” he recalled. “I didn’t know where to go.” He spent months in an Italian hospital before immigrating to the U.S. with his wife, also a Holocaust survivor, in 1951. They settled in Harlem, and he eventually became a real estate developer. He said he still wears a camp prisoner’s uniform during lectures “so people remember.”

Mosberg, who is also president of the Holocaust-education group From the Depths, invited Ocasio-Cortez to tour “the German Nazi concentration camps” and the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland — which has a museum and a memorial site.

While other members of Congress urged her to go on the trip, AOC publicly declined the invitation while tweeting back and forth in an argument with Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican.

King tweeted: “.@AOC I went to Auschwitz & Birkenau with Eddie Mosberg & Jonny Daniels with From the Depths. I went with a deep understanding of the Shoah and had a profound personal experience. Please accept their offer.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded: “The last time you went on this trip it was reported that you also met w/ fringe Austrian neo-Nazi groups to talk shop. So I’m going to have to decline your invite. But thank you for revealing to all how transparently the far-right manipulates these moments for political gain.”

Mosberg said he was disappointed Ocasio-Cortez declined his offer, but left an open invitation to her should she want to explore the concentration camps.

“She should be taught a lesson,” Mosberg said. “If you’re not there, you will never know what happened. She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses. I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.”

