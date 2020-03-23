AOC: Mail checks to everybody, then tax it back from the rich next year

by WorldTribune Staff, March 23, 2020

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she would support a coronavirus stimulus plan that sends checks to all Americans, regardless of wealth.

The New York Democrat, in an interview with CNN, suggested the government could easily get back the money from those who don’t need it by taxing them “next year.”

“I do think it should be universal,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I hear the argument of people saying, ‘Why are you going to give a check to Bill Gates?’ One of the things that we’re saying is, tax it back a year from now so you don’t have to worry about a big complicated bureaucratic means-test up front, mail them out to everybody and let’s get it back from the folks that don’t need it next year.”

In the same CNN interview, Ocasio-Cortez repeated the long-debunked lie that President Donald Trump described the coronavirus as a “hoax.”

CNN host Jake Tapper, who was criticized online for not challenging or correcting AOC, “smugly took to Twitter and admitted he chose to allow her to lie to his audience, and then bizarrely blamed Trump for his own moral lapse,” Breitbart News noted.

Ocasio-Cortez also said the coronavirus stimulus plan should not be a corporate bailout, as many of her Democratic colleagues have asserted.

“I don’t think a lot of people out there really understand the systemic shock that is being experienced in the economy right now,” she said, adding that it is much bigger than the 2008 financial meltdown.

“The question is not just the size, but what we are doing with those funds. Because if we are having a huge package … there is no reason for corporate bailouts to be included in an emergency relief package,” she said.

Tapper tweeted to someone who said he should have fact checked Ocasio-Cortez: “I thought about it, because the president did not call the virus a hoax. But I didn’t because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis. And that too was a lie.”

Then came this admission from Tapper: “I guess that’s the problem with a politician who lies so often; while I agree that Democrats are mischaracterizing what he said, what he did say was also false so it’s tough to justify taking the time for a fact check when it’s not taking a stand defining the truth.”

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted: “It comes down to this… Jake Tapper remained silent in the face of lies and disinformation because he hates Trump, and then after getting caught, he responds and rationalizes by attacking Trump.”

