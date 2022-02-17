AOC boasts about helping illegals get Covid stimulus checks

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2022

New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday boasted that she assisted “huge amounts” of illegal immigrants in her district in getting federal Covid stimulus checks.

AOC said she “fought tooth and nail” to help the illegals get U.S. taxpayer money that “many others were trying to lock them out of.”

Democrats and media fact checkers have long insisted that most illegals would not get the $1,400 checks.

Before Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill passed in March of last year, in a discussion on the Senate floor, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz questioned if it was fair for “every illegal alien in America” to receive a stimulus check.

Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin said Cruz’s comments were “just plain false” because if an immigrant is here illegally, he or she won’t have a Social Security number, which is required to receive a stimulus check.

USA Today said in a fact check: “Biden’s COVID-19 relief package excludes most immigrants who aren’t in the U.S. legally from receiving stimulus checks, just like the relief packages enacted during the Trump administration.”

The Associated Press said in a fact check: “The vast majority of immigrants without lawful status in the U.S. do not have Social Security numbers and cannot receive a $1,400 stimulus check. A small number of people who entered the U.S. on a temporary work visa and were issued Social Security numbers may be able to receive a payment, even if they overstayed their visas.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief