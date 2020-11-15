‘ANTIFA SCUM’: President slams late attacks on Million MAGA March

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2020

No one who attended Saturday’s Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. was off limits to violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs, who attacked elderly people and children, reports say.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

Video posted to social media at noon on Saturday showed Trump supporters filling an entire city block in the nation’s capital. One Twitter user noted: “And nothing’s on fire.”

The leftist mob waited until the crowd had mostly dispersed to unleash a wave of violent attacks.

The elderly and children were targeted by Antifa and BLM and anyone who seemed capable of defending themselves was blitzed from behind, independent media and social media reports from the scene said.

(Breitbart News chronicled much of the violence in a report which can be seen here).

Journalist Andy Ngo, who has documented Antifa’s violent tactics for years, posted video of several attacks on Saturday.

A older Trump supporter on a bicycle was knocked down and had liquid dumped on him by BLM-antifa rioters in DC. pic.twitter.com/juPwidaO8y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

BLM rioter rushes in and punches a woman in the back of the head as she’s walking away. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1lrfD4MLxW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Kb8f2sJ1e5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

