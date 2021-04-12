Antifa reportedly heads to Minneapolis; Police cite ‘accidental discharge’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2021

As rioters attacked police and looted businesses on Sunday following the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center near Minneapolis, Antifa was reportedly heading for the violence-plagued area.

In a Telegram post, Retired USAF Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerny noted: “Antifa is heading to Minnesota per sources. Jack Dorsey is allowing these terrorists to organize and plan attacks on Twitter.”

A police chief in Brooklyn Center, which is 10 miles from the site of the George Floyd incident, released body camera footage Monday showing the officer-involving shooting of the 20-year-old Wright, categorizing the event as an “accidental discharge.”

The body can video shows the officer telling Wright she would “tase” him and then yelling, “Taser, Taser, Taser,” while Wright was trying to get back into his car to drive away. She then fires her gun and backs away, reacting with surprise and saying, “holy shit, I just shot him.”

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said at a press conference he believes the officer mistakenly fired her gun thinking she was using her Taser. Wright was shot once. The officer who shot Wright, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave, Gannon said. He said she is a “very senior officer.”

“This appears to me, from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge,” Gannon said at the press conference.

At least 500 Minnesota National Guard personnel have been activated across the Twin Cities in support of Operation Safety Net during the trial for Derek Chauvin. That number is expected to increase following Sunday’s fatal police shooting in Brooklyn Center.

Rioters were seen carrying signs that said “Justice for George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter” while chanting “F*** the police.”

Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz was accused of adding fuel to the fire on Sunday by issuing a tweet before authorities had concluded their investigation.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a black man taken by law enforcement,” Walz tweeted.

The Minnesota GOP accused Walz of “perpetuating a narrative of an unknown situation.”

“Governor, your words fuel fire for protesters. You of all people should know to wait until the [Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension] finish their investigation. In your tweet, you should have stopped after the words, ‘praying for Daunte Wright’s family.’ Everything after that was inappropriate,” Saint Paul Republicans wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, corporate media outlets have ignored the social media posts

